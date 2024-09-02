FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$78.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$79.62.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Featured Stories

