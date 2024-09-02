GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Trading Up 12.2 %

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. GB Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

