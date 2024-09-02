GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GB Group Trading Up 12.2 %
OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. GB Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
