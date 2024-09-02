Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $497,423.87 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00266036 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,524,494,886.80285 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00526987 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $463,236.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

