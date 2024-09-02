Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

GEL stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $756.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.48%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $30,003.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Genesis Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

