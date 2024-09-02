Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 387.0 days.

Genfit Trading Up 23.6 %

Shares of GNFTF opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

About Genfit

Featured Stories

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

