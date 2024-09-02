Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

