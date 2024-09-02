Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $111.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $365,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

