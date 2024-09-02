Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Down 4.5 %

GMER opened at 0.01 on Monday. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.02.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

