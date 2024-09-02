Governance OHM Price Hits $3,804.55 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $15,299.11 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $3,804.55 or 0.06509579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00265217 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
