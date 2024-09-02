Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

