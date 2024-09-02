Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.