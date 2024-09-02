Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,763,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

