Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

