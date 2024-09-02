Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,756 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

