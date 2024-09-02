Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

XYL opened at $137.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

