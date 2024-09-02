Graypoint LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

