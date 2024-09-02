Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,879.0 days.

Shares of GPAGF opened at $17.14 on Monday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

