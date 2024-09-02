Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,879.0 days.
Gruma Price Performance
Shares of GPAGF opened at $17.14 on Monday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.
About Gruma
