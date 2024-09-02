Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

ASR opened at $269.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

