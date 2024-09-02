GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) vs. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Head to Head Review

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 37.51% 19.54% 11.33% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and GSV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $8.41 billion 4.14 $3.14 billion $17.74 11.00 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and GSV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 5 14 1 2.71 GSV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $211.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than GSV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats GSV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.