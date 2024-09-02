GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 77.02% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

