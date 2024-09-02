Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,013,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
HALB stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Halberd has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
