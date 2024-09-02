Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $44.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.