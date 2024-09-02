Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $106,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

