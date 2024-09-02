Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $76.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.