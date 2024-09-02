Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,599 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $84,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

WFC stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

