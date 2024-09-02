Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

