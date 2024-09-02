Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

