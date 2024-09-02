HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 370,832 shares of company stock worth $12,425,028 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.94 on Monday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

