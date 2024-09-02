Head-To-Head Analysis: APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and APA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $4.09 billion 4.82 $885.86 million $6.67 19.60 APA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.39 13.04

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than APA Group. APA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 APA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy and APA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $133.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than APA Group.

Dividends

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. APA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Atmos Energy pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA Group pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of APA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and APA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 25.09% 8.94% 4.32% APA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atmos Energy beats APA Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities. The company has interests in approximately 15,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines; approximately 29,500 kilometers of gas mains and pipelines; and 1.5 million gas consumer connections. It also provides commercial, operating, and asset maintenance services to its energy investments and third parties; and invests in energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

