Head-To-Head Contrast: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY)

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares YIT Oyj and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YIT Oyj and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YIT Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.20 6.44 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YIT Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YIT Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YIT Oyj and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YIT Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

YIT Oyj beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects. It also constructs and renovates projects for office, retail, sports, hotel, commercial, logistics, and industrial buildings, as well as public buildings, such as hospitals, health and wellbeing centers, day care centers, schools, and multipurpose buildings. In addition, the company undertakes pipe renovation works for housing companies. Further, the company is involved in the railway and traffic route construction and maintenance, green construction, bridge building and repairing, foundation construction and other earthwork, and shoreline and water works construction activities; and undertakes construction works, such as excavation and structural engineering, water supply construction, and implementing parking facilities. YIT Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

