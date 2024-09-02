Head-To-Head Contrast: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PayPal and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 17 19 1 2.57 OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $75.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. OLO has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than PayPal.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $29.77 billion 2.49 $4.25 billion $3.97 18.24 OLO $228.29 million 3.73 -$58.29 million ($0.29) -18.10

This table compares PayPal and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of OLO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 14.30% 22.82% 5.75% OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42%

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats OLO on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

