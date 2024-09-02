Head to Head Survey: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Health Systems and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential downside of 13.30%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $12.49 billion 0.06 -$133.00 million ($0.95) -5.74 InnovAge $741.33 million 1.17 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -26.50

This table compares Community Health Systems and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -0.79% N/A -0.94% InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Risk & Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats InnovAge on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

