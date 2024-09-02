Head-To-Head Survey: LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Total Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LandBridge and Total Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Total Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

LandBridge currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Total Energy Services.

This table compares LandBridge and Total Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total Energy Services N/A N/A N/A $1.49 4.79

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Total Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LandBridge beats Total Energy Services on 3 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc. operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment. The Rentals and Transportation Services segment provides a fleet of heavy trucks, rental equipment, and access matting in western Canada and in the United States. The Compression and Process Services segment offers natural gas compression equipment, as well as oil, natural gas, and other process equipment. The Well Servicing segment offers well servicing rigs. It also engages in the fabrication, sale, rental, and servicing of new and used natural gas compression, and oil and natural gas process equipment. Total Energy Services Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

