HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp upped their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.56 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

