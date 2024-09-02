Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

