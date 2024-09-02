HI Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and $273,305.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048124 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $252,658.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

