Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

