HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in August

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,571,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 7,862,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.1 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,403 megawatts.

