Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

