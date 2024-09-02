Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

