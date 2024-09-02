Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $18.21 on Monday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

