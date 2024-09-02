Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.