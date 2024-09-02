Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
Shares of HYSNY stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
About Hysan Development
