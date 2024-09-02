ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $352.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.56.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $322.06 on Friday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

