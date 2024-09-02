IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,211 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

