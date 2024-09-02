IFG Advisory LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.97 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

