Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.15.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$101.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$106.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.85.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.237534 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

About Imperial Oil

)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

