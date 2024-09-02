Insider Selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insider Sells $50,435.00 in Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

