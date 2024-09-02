Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Financial Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.19%. Opera has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Opera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $323.00 million 0.74 $7.60 million $0.06 150.53 Opera $396.83 million 3.32 $153.30 million $1.88 7.92

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -0.09% -6.47% 1.53% Opera 40.85% 19.59% 17.82%

Summary

Opera beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

