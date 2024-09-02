Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 139 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,219,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,670,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $514.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

